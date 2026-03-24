John Collins News: Cleared for Wednesday return
Collins (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Raptors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Collins will return to action following a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. He'll presumably slot right back into the starting lineup, which would bump Nicolas Batum back to his usual bench role.
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