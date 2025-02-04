John Collins News: Double-double in tough loss
Collins ended with 21 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 32 minutes during Monday's 112-111 loss to the Pacers.
The veteran tied for the team lead in scoring while producing his 10th double-double of the season, but he couldn't stop the Jazz from blowing a 12-point lead with less than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Collins missed most of January due to a hip injury and an illness, but he's been productive since returning to the lineup, averaging 18.7 points, 7.7 boards, 1.7 blocks and 1.7 threes over the last three games.
