John Collins News: Game-high 29 points Friday

Collins accumulated 29 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block over 27 minutes during Friday's 117-116 win over Minnesota.

Collins finished Friday's contest as the game's leading scorer and rebounder. He did most of his damage through the first three quarters, but he only attempted one field goal in the fourth quarter and failed to reach the 30-point threshold for the first time this season. Part of that may have been due to an undisclosed injury that caused Collins to briefly leave in the third quarter, and the injury report will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Pelicans.