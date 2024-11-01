John Collins News: Generated double-double from bench

Collins registered 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 106-88 loss to the Spurs.

The season-ending injury to Taylor Hendricks (ankle) will tie directly to more production from Collins, who is expected to be the first big man off the bench to serve the frontcourt. Kyle Filipowski got the startt in Lauri Markkanen's absence, but it's possible the the Jazz will experiment with an experienced jumbo lineup that features Markkanen, Collins and Walter Kessler. Cody Williams hasn't done much with his two starts, so the sceme could ultimately make more sense.