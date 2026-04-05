John Collins headshot

John Collins News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Collins will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Sacramento, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

The Clippers are going with a small-ball lineup for Sunday's game, bringing Kris Dunn into the first unit and shifting Kawhi Leonard over to power forward, which will result in Collins heading to the bench. As a reserve this season, Collins owns averages of 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 triples and 1.1 steals per game.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
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