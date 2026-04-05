John Collins News: Headed to bench
Collins will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Sacramento, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
The Clippers are going with a small-ball lineup for Sunday's game, bringing Kris Dunn into the first unit and shifting Kawhi Leonard over to power forward, which will result in Collins heading to the bench. As a reserve this season, Collins owns averages of 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 triples and 1.1 steals per game.
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