John Collins News: Leads Jazz in return

Collins amassed 22 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Thunder.

Collins led the Jazz in scoring during his return from an eight-game absence due to a hip injury. The 27-year-old delivered an extremely efficient performance while securing his ninth double-double over 28 regular-season appearances, and he'll likely continue to receive a slight uptick in playing time as he works his way back to full playing form. The eighth-year forward has put together a solid season as a mainstay in the starting five after coming off the bench in his first nine games, though he's missed 14 of Utah's 42 outings thus far.