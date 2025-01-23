John Collins News: Leads Jazz in return
Collins amassed 22 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Thunder.
Collins led the Jazz in scoring during his return from an eight-game absence due to a hip injury. The 27-year-old delivered an extremely efficient performance while securing his ninth double-double over 28 regular-season appearances, and he'll likely continue to receive a slight uptick in playing time as he works his way back to full playing form. The eighth-year forward has put together a solid season as a mainstay in the starting five after coming off the bench in his first nine games, though he's missed 14 of Utah's 42 outings thus far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now