John Collins headshot

John Collins News: Limited again in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Collins logged five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 20 minutes during Friday's 114-113 victory over Indiana.

Despite continuing to start, Collins has seen his role reduced of late, having logged more than 25 minutes only twice in his past seven appearances. During that time, he has barely been a top 200 player, averaging 10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 24.1 minutes per game. Although he does possess the upside to be a top 70 player, managers are well within their rights to move on from him, given his current role.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
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