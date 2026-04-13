John Collins News: Logs 18 points in start
Collins racked up 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds over 21 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 victory over Golden State.
Ideally, a balanced set of totals from Collins and Brook Lopez would be the best recipe for the Clippers' frontcourt, but the team insists on keeping Derrick Jones and his oft-inconsistent production in the first unit. Collins showed his potential impact by pouring in 18 points in only 21 minutes. The team is likely to revert to the original scheme in the rematch Tuesday night, but Jones went scoreless in 21 minutes against Golden State. A lineup switch could be in store.
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