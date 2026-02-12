John Collins News: Modest effort Wednesday
Collins finished with 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 win over the Rockets.
Despite Wednesday's pedestrian showing, Collins has really turned it around overall after a rocky start to his Clippers tenure. Over 20 contests since the start of the new year, Collins has averaged 16.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 29.8 minutes per game while shooting a blistering 54.2 percent from beyond the arc.
