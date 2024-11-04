John Collins News: Monster night off bench
Collins amassed 28 points (12-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 135-126 win over the Bulls.
Collins turned in his best scoring mark of the season and did so an efficient manner. The 27-year-old also picked up his second double-double of the 2024-25 campaign, with both taking place within the last week. Outside of his impressive production as a scorer and on the glass, Collins has been sharp from the charity stripe, knocking down 20 of 21 attempts (95.2 percent) through his first seven appearances of the year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now