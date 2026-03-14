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John Collins News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Collins (neck) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Collins will return to action following a seven-game absence due to a neck strain, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction. With the 28-year-old forward returning to the lineup, fewer minutes will be available for the likes of Kobe Sanders, Isaiah Jackson and Derrick Jones.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
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