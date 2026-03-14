John Collins News: Not starting in return

Collins won't start Saturday's game against the Kings, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Collins is available to return from a seven-game absence due to a neck strain, though he'll come off the bench for the first time since Nov. 8. Moreover, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 28-year-old operate under a minutes restriction. Still, his return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Kobe Sanders, Isaiah Jackson and Derrick Jones, who will get the starting nod over Collins on Saturday.