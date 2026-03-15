John Collins headshot

John Collins News: Plays 20 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Collins recorded 10 points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one block over 20 minutes during the Clippers' 118-109 loss to the Kings on Saturday.

Collins came off the bench in his return from a seven-game absence due to a neck strain. He was limited to 20 minutes, and he could operate under a minutes restriction in the short term as he works his way back to NBA-level conditioning. Since the new year, Collins has averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.8 threes, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals over 28.6 minutes per game.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago