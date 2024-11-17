John Collins News: Posts 16/8 line in defeat

Collins accumulated 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 loss to the Kings.

Collins continued to perform well at the five, but a switch to power forward is looming with Walker Kessler's (hip) return on the horizon. The Jazz have had to speed up Kyle Filipowski's development to lessen the Jazz's size disadvantage, and the rookie will eventually move back to a reserve role to make room for Collins when Kessler returns. A production fluctuation from Collins is a distinct possibility, but the scenario will become clearer next week.