John Collins News: Records double-double

Collins finished Thursday's 126-118 loss to the Spurs with 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes.

Lauri Markkanen led the way for the Jazz in scoring Thursday, but Collins was one of four Utah players who also finished with at least 18 points, alongside Collin Sexton, Brice Sensabaugh and Keyonte George. Collins has been very productive since being promoted to a starting role in the absence of Walker Kessler (hip), and he's recorded four double-doubles in 10 outings this month. He's averaging 20.3 points and 9.5 boards per contest in six starts.