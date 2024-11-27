John Collins News: Records double-double in loss

Collins accumulated 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 loss to the Spurs.

Collins has returned to his typical role at the four upon Walker Kessler's return to action, but there's been no drop-off to his production. Colins is now in the midst of a three-game double-double streak, averaging 19.3 points and 13.3 rebounds over the span.