John Collins News: Records third double-double
Collins recorded 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 win over Denver.
Collins' rebound numbers have prevented him from reaching the double-double milestone this season. His current 2025-26 average of 5.2 rebounds per game marks his lowest in the category by a wide margin. There's a chance that Ivica Zubac's departure could give his results a slight boost, but Brook Lopez and Derrick Jones have fared well off the glass and could hinder Collins' chance for improvement.
