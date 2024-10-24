John Collins News: Reduced role in loss

Collins finished Wednesday's 126-124 loss to the Grizzlies with 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal across 18 minutes.

Despite starting 66 of his 68 regular-season appearances in 2023-24, Collins lost out on the starting center job to Walker Kessler on Opening Night. If Collins continues to play closer to the 18 minutes he logged Wednesday compared to his average of 28.0 last season, his fantasy value will diminish significantly.