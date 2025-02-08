Fantasy Basketball
John Collins News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Collins (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Collins put up a 21-point performance during Utah's overtime loss to Phoenix on Friday, and he will not play in the second leg of the Jazz's back-to-back Saturday. Micah Potter, Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang should all see a significant increase in playing time due to the absences of Collins, Lauri Markkanen (back) and Walker Kessler (shoulder). Collins should be able to return for Monday's game against the Lakers.

