John Collins headshot

John Collins News: Returning to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Collins is not in the Clippers' starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Friday, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Collins started in Wednesday's 128-110 loss to the Thunder, when he played 27 minutes and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. He'll revert to a bench role for Friday's contest due to the return of Darius Garland (toe).

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
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