John Collins News: Secures third double-double

Collins chipped in 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 111-110 win over San Antonio.

Collins turned in a double-double for the second time in three appearances, and he also set a new top mark on the young campaign with three steals. Both Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen contributed in big ways for the Jazz in the victory, but it was promising to see Collins also put up productive numbers alongside Utah's big two.