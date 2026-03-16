John Collins News: Slated to start Monday

Collins is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Spurs, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Collins came off the bench and played 20 minutes Saturday in his return from a seven-game absence due to a neck strain but will re-enter the starting five Monday with Kawhi Leonard (ankle) inactive. In 45 starts this season, Collins is averaging 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 28.3 minutes per contest.