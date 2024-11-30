John Collins News: Sniffs double-double in loss

Collins finished with 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 106-94 loss to the Mavericks.

Collins struggled a bit with his shot, particularly from three-point range. Still, fantasy managers won't worry too much about his efficiency as long as he continues to put up solid numbers across the major categories. Collins finished just one rebound away from recording what would've been his fourth consecutive double-double. Furthermore, Collins is averaging 19.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest since becoming a starter nine games ago.