John Collins News: Sniffs double-double in loss
Collins finished Monday's 119-115 loss to the Spurs with 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes.
Collins was one rebound shy of a double-double in the defeat. His playing time was restricted again, although his minutes increased by six over the previous contest, where he returned from a seven-game absence. Collins could also see a boost in the short term if Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is forced to miss extended time.
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