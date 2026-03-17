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John Collins News: Sniffs double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 10:25am

Collins finished Monday's 119-115 loss to the Spurs with 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes.

Collins was one rebound shy of a double-double in the defeat. His playing time was restricted again, although his minutes increased by six over the previous contest, where he returned from a seven-game absence. Collins could also see a boost in the short term if Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is forced to miss extended time.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
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