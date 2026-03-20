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John Collins News: Solid outing despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 4:57am

Collins logged 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 loss to the Pelicans.

Collins enjoyed a bigger role on offense due to the absence of Kawhi Leonard (ankle), and the veteran stepped up while ending just two rebounds shy of a double-double. Collins missed seven games in early March due to a neck strain but has looked good since returning to the hardwood, averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in four appearances (three starts).

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
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