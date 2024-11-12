John Collins News: Stuffs stat sheet in defeat

Collins logged 29 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Suns.

With Walker Kessler (hip) out Tuesday, Collins made his first start of the season and dominated on both ends of the floor. The big man has produced an extremely well-rounded start to the season through 10 regular-season games, during which he has averaged 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks across 25.3 minutes per game. Collins has also been extremely efficient while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from downtown.