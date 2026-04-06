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John Collins News: Ties season high with 25 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Collins logged 25 points (9-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 138-109 win over the Kings.

Shifted to the second unit for the first time since March 14, Collins didn't miss a beat as he tied his season scoring high. The veteran big man has scored in double digits in eight of 11 games since returning in mid-March from a neck strain, averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.2 threes and 1.1 steals in 25.8 minutes over that stretch while shooting 53.9 percent from the floor.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
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