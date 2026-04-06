John Collins News: Ties season high with 25 points
Collins logged 25 points (9-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 138-109 win over the Kings.
Shifted to the second unit for the first time since March 14, Collins didn't miss a beat as he tied his season scoring high. The veteran big man has scored in double digits in eight of 11 games since returning in mid-March from a neck strain, averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.2 threes and 1.1 steals in 25.8 minutes over that stretch while shooting 53.9 percent from the floor.
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