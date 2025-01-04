Fantasy Basketball
John Collins headshot

John Collins News: Will play against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Collins (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Collins will take the floor Saturday after missing the Jazz's last five games due to a left hip contusion. In the 10 games prior to his injury, Collins averaged 17.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks over 33.3 minutes per contest. It's unclear if Collins will return to the starting lineup or come off the bench in his first game back.

John Collins
Utah Jazz
