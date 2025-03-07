Fantasy Basketball
John Knight News: Disruptive defense in limited run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 2:43pm

Knight ended with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and four steals in 17 minutes during Thursday's 140-118 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Although Knight played just 17 minutes Thursday, that didn't stop him from swiping a season-high four steals. The majority of Knight's 19 games during the G League regular season have come from the starting lineup, where he's averaged 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.7 steals in 23.1 minutes over 15 contests.

