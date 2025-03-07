John Knight News: Disruptive defense in limited run
Knight ended with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and four steals in 17 minutes during Thursday's 140-118 G League win over the Texas Legends.
Although Knight played just 17 minutes Thursday, that didn't stop him from swiping a season-high four steals. The majority of Knight's 19 games during the G League regular season have come from the starting lineup, where he's averaged 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.7 steals in 23.1 minutes over 15 contests.
John Knight
Free Agent
