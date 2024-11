Knight totaled two points (1-1 FG, 0-1 FT), one rebound and two assists in 10 minutes during Friday's 104-97 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Knight's role has been sporadic this season, playing 10 or fewer minutes three times and 14 or more twice. He's averaging 3.2 points while shooting 66.7 percent from deep (2-for-3).