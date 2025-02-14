Fantasy Basketball
John Knight News: Muted role continues in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Knight logged four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 14 minutes during Thursday's 137-123 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Even though Knight has started in eight of his last 10 games for the Vipers, he's submitted double scoring figures in only three of these outings amid a muted role offensively. During this span, the 25-year-old has averaged 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.1 minutes while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor.

