John Knight News: Quiet in return

Knight tallied two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 4 minutes Friday during Rio Grande Valley's 114-96 win versus the Skyforce.

Knight missed the team's Jan. 25 win versus Mexico City with a back injury but managed to make his return to the lineup Friday. However, the 25-year-old only had a limited role as he finished last on the team in points scored.