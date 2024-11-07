Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
John Konchar headshot

John Konchar Injury: Deemed questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Konchar (quad) is questionable for Friday's matchup against Washington.

Konchar is in jeopardy of missing his fifth consecutive game due to a right quad contusion. Through three regular-season appearances this year, the 28-year-old has averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks across 19.0 minutes per game while shooting 66.7 percent from the field.

John Konchar
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now