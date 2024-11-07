John Konchar Injury: Deemed questionable for Friday

Konchar (quad) is questionable for Friday's matchup against Washington.

Konchar is in jeopardy of missing his fifth consecutive game due to a right quad contusion. Through three regular-season appearances this year, the 28-year-old has averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks across 19.0 minutes per game while shooting 66.7 percent from the field.