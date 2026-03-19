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John Konchar Injury: Doubtful for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Konchar is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Bucks with right quadriceps soreness.

Konchar returned from a three-game absence Wednesday and saw 13 minutes, but now he's expected to miss the second leg of this back-to-back set. It's possible Andersson Garcia sees a bit more run with this news.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
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