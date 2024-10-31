Fantasy Basketball
John Konchar Injury: Iffy against Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Konchar is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Bucks due to a right quadriceps contusion.

Konchar had previously been dealing with right foot soreness but now appears to be ailed by a quadriceps injury. With Marcus Smart (ankle), Desmond Bane (oblique), Luke Kennard (foot) and Vince Williams (lower leg) all out, Memphis could be left very thin in their backcourt.

John Konchar
Memphis Grizzlies
