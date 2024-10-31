John Konchar Injury: Iffy against Milwaukee
Konchar is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Bucks due to a right quadriceps contusion.
Konchar had previously been dealing with right foot soreness but now appears to be ailed by a quadriceps injury. With Marcus Smart (ankle), Desmond Bane (oblique), Luke Kennard (foot) and Vince Williams (lower leg) all out, Memphis could be left very thin in their backcourt.
