John Konchar headshot

John Konchar Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Konchar is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to left calf soreness.

The calf issue is a new concern for Konchar, who has played at least 26 minutes in each of Utah's last three games, including two starts. If the 29-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Brice Sensabaugh and Blake Hinson would be candidates for increased playing time.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
NBA
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
33 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
34 days ago