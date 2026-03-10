John Konchar Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Konchar is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to left calf soreness.
The calf issue is a new concern for Konchar, who has played at least 26 minutes in each of Utah's last three games, including two starts. If the 29-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Brice Sensabaugh and Blake Hinson would be candidates for increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2810 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2810 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters13 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 533 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 434 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More