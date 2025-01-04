Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Konchar headshot

John Konchar Injury: Not playing Saturday vs. Warriors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Konchar (shoulder) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Golden State, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Konchar is nursing a sore left shoulder, which will cause him to be sidelined for Saturday's game. His next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Mavericks. Scotty Pippen and Cam Spencer are in line for more playing time due to Konchar's absence.

John Konchar
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now