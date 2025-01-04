John Konchar Injury: Not playing Saturday vs. Warriors
Konchar (shoulder) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Golden State, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Konchar is nursing a sore left shoulder, which will cause him to be sidelined for Saturday's game. His next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Mavericks. Scotty Pippen and Cam Spencer are in line for more playing time due to Konchar's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now