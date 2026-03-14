John Konchar Injury: Not playing Sunday
Konchar (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Konchar will miss a third consecutive game while dealing with a left calf problem, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return to action. His next chance to play will come against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
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