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John Konchar Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Konchar (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Konchar will miss a third consecutive game while dealing with a left calf problem, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return to action. His next chance to play will come against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
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