John Konchar Injury: Not playing vs. Chicago

Konchar (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Bulls, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Konchar will miss a second straight game due to a foot injury he likely sustained during the Grizzlies' loss to the Rockets on Friday. His next chance at suiting up will be against the Nets on Wednesday. In Konchar's absence Monday, Scotty Pippen, Jake LaRavia and Brandon Clarke are all candidates to see increased minutes off the bench.