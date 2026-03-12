John Konchar Injury: Out again Friday
Konchar (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Konchar will miss his second consecutive game while tending to a left calf issue. His next opportunity to run the floor will arrive Sunday in Sacramento.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2812 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2812 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More