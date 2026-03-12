John Konchar headshot

John Konchar Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Konchar (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Konchar will miss his second consecutive game while tending to a left calf issue. His next opportunity to run the floor will arrive Sunday in Sacramento.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
