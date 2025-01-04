Fantasy Basketball
John Konchar Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Konchar (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

After returning to the bench against the Kings on Friday, Konchar struggled in 15 minutes on the floor. He failed to score and finished with only four rebounds. Memphis is dealing with several injuries to key players, which could result in a rough outing for the Grizzlies on Saturday against Golden State.

