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John Konchar Injury: Questionable to face Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Konchar (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Konchar is in danger of missing the front end of this back-to-back set due to left calf injury management, which would mark his fourth straight game on the inactive list. If the 29-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Andersson Garcia and Brice Sensabaugh would be candidates to see an uptick in playing time.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
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