John Konchar Injury: Questionable to face Minnesota
Konchar (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Konchar is in danger of missing the front end of this back-to-back set due to left calf injury management, which would mark his fourth straight game on the inactive list. If the 29-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Andersson Garcia and Brice Sensabaugh would be candidates to see an uptick in playing time.
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