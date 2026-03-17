John Konchar Injury: Questionable to face Minnesota

Konchar (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Konchar is in danger of missing the front end of this back-to-back set due to left calf injury management, which would mark his fourth straight game on the inactive list. If the 29-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Andersson Garcia and Brice Sensabaugh would be candidates to see an uptick in playing time.