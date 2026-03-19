John Konchar Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Konchar (quadriceps) is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Konchar had missed three straight games due to a left calf injury before returning to action for Wednesday's 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves, finishing with three points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes. He's now nursing a right quad contusion coming out of that contest and will be sidelined for the second leg of a back-to-back set.