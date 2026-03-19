John Konchar Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Konchar (quadriceps) is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Konchar had missed three straight games due to a left calf injury before returning to action for Wednesday's 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves, finishing with three points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes. He's now nursing a right quad contusion coming out of that contest and will be sidelined for the second leg of a back-to-back set.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 118 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 118 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2819 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More