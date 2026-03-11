John Konchar Injury: Ruled out Wednesday
Konchar is out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to left calf soreness.
Wednesday is Konchar's first absence since Feb. 5. Friday's matchup in Portland marks his next chance to play. The likes of Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams and Elijah Harkless should see an uptick in playing time versus New York.
