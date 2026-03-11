John Konchar headshot

John Konchar Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Konchar is out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to left calf soreness.

Wednesday is Konchar's first absence since Feb. 5. Friday's matchup in Portland marks his next chance to play. The likes of Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams and Elijah Harkless should see an uptick in playing time versus New York.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
