John Konchar Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 9:14am

Konchar (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

As expected, Konchar won't suit up for Wednesday's matchup with Philadelphia. The veteran wing will join Marcus Smart (illness) and Vince Williams (ankle) on the sideline, leaving plenty of work for Luke Kennard, Jaylen Wells and Santi Aldama. Konchar's next chance to play will come Saturday at Chicago.

John Konchar
Memphis Grizzlies
