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John Konchar Injury: Trending toward playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Konchar (quadriceps) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

It looks like Konchar will return from a one-game absence due to a right quad contusion. He played 13 minutes in Wednesday's 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves and finished with three points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Konchar could see an uptick in minutes Saturday due to the absence of Brice Sensabaugh (illness).

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
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