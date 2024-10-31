John Konchar Injury: Trending toward sitting

Konchar (quadriceps) is unlikely to play Thursday night against the Bucks, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Konchar remains officially questionable on the team's injury report due to a right bruised quad, but head coach Taylor Jenkins stated 90 minutes before tipoff that the guard is unlikely to suit up. Look for Scotty Pippen and Yuki Kawamura to get more run than usual if Konchar is officially ruled out.