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John Konchar Injury: Unlikely to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 5:04pm

Konchar is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Bucks with right quadriceps contusion.

After missing three straight games due to a left calf injury, Konchar returned to action for Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves. Despite playing only 13 minutes in that contest, Konchar is now nursing a new injury that will put him in danger of missing the second leg of the Jazz's back-to-back set.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
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