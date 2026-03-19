John Konchar Injury: Unlikely to play Thursday
Konchar is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Bucks with right quadriceps contusion.
After missing three straight games due to a left calf injury, Konchar returned to action for Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves. Despite playing only 13 minutes in that contest, Konchar is now nursing a new injury that will put him in danger of missing the second leg of the Jazz's back-to-back set.
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