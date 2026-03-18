John Konchar Injury: Upgraded to probable
Konchar (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Konchar was previously listed as questionable after missing three straight games. The veteran is averaging 1.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals over his last four appearances, and his playing time could dwindle even more if Ace Bailey (concussion) is cleared to suit up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 117 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 117 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2818 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2818 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More