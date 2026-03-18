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John Konchar Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 9:49am

Konchar (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Konchar was previously listed as questionable after missing three straight games. The veteran is averaging 1.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals over his last four appearances, and his playing time could dwindle even more if Ace Bailey (concussion) is cleared to suit up.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
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