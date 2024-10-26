John Konchar Injury: Won't feature Saturday

Konchar (foot) is out for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Konchar likely suffered his injury in Friday's game loss to Houston, and the foot soreness will prevent him from playing in the second half of this back-to-back set. The injury is not expected to be a long-term issue, though, and his next chance to play will come against the Bulls on Monday. Scotty Pippen, Jaylen Wells and Jake LaRavia are candidates to receive increased playing time with Konchar out.